Just in time for the late great Notorious B.I.G.’s birthday, Faith Evans finally drops her highly anticipated album The King & I today (May 19th). Faith also teamed up with global music and entertainment platform TIDAL to exclusively premiere the music video for the single, “When We Party” featuring Snoop Dogg.

Watch a 1-minute clip below and the full video HERE for TIDAL subscribers.

THE KING & I features rare and unreleased vocals by the legendary rapper and highlights Faith’s and Biggie’s iconic love story in the album’s 25 tracks. THE KING & I also includes an impressive list of guest appearances by rap royalty including Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Snoop Dogg. Evans has also brought on some of the most acclaimed producers in hip-hop, many of which produced some of B.I.G.’s most famous tracks, including Sean “Puffy”Combs, DJ Premier, Just Blaze, Salaam Remi, Stevie J, and Chucky Thompson.

In addition to the constellation of stars who appear on THE KING & I, there is one other very special guest: Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace. Her voice is featured, along with those of Evans and Biggie, on multiple interludes that provide a poignant narration of the album. Other guest stars adding harmonies to the interludes include 112, Kevin McCall, Chyna Tahjere, and Jamal “Gravy” Woolard, who famously portrayed B.I.G. in the 2009 film Notorious.

