Justin Garner has released “How to Love a Woman (A Visual Prelude)” promoting his forthcoming EP Into the Wild. In the video, Justin belts out a soulful R&B ballad, filled with live instrumentation and captivating vocals.

Watch below:

Justin Garner’s new project Into The Wild is available for pre-order now on iTunes and will be released June 16th.

Pre-order Into the Wild HERE.

@justingarner