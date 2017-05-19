Medium-to-the-celebrities, Tyler Henry, recently helped connect Bobby Brown to his late ex wife Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina on Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

During his reading with Bobby, Tyler channeled Whitney who said that she was with their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on her death bed.

“This woman was here and she transitioned another woman who passed away,” Tyler told Bobby. “She is connecting hands with what looks like a child and she’s coming through and she wants everybody to know that she helped her little girl when her little girl transitioned.” “That’s my ex-wife and my daughter,” Bobby said.

“She’s coming through and giving me this feeling of, I was there to hold her hand when she made her transition, when she left,” Tyler then explained to Bobby. “People would’ve felt her mother around when she passed away.”

When Bobby explained that the relationship with his daughter was estranged at the time of her incident, Tyler reassued Bobby that Bobbi Kristina harbored no bad feelings toward him. “She does not in any way blame you or have any frustration with you or have any negative emotions associated with you in any way,” Tyler told Bobby. “And so there’s this connection on her end of just acknowledging like, ‘I want you to know that I love you and that I’m not upset.'”Tyler continued.

Even though Whitney’s drug uses was infamous, and what people assume she died from, her passing was officially ruled as drowning with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors, and Tyler seemed to pick up on that. When channeling Whitney, he said she wanted to “talk about her heart.” He then explained that “people don’t know” how much her “heart issue” affected her before her death.

Watch a short clip of Tyler’s reading below. Do you believe he connected with the late Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina from the other side?