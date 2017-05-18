Xscape Talks Reunion, Biopic, New Music and More

Yesterday (May 17), it was announced that the ladies of Xscape (Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott) would be gracing the ESSENCE Music Festival stage this summer. It was the cherry on top of the cake that already included a forthcoming reunion tour, album, and biopic.

They did a photoshoot with ESSENCE and talked about their upcoming plans. As it turns out, the idea of a reunion didn’t stem from their imaginations until there was talk that there would be a third party who was planning on doing a biopic about them.

“We caught wind that somebody was doing an unauthorized movie about us and we felt it was important for us to tell our own story, instead of somebody else telling it,” Kandi tells ESSENCE. “Tamika [Scott] and I hadn’t communicated in a long time but, when I was expressing to Tiny how I felt about our story not being told right, she relayed the message to everybody else and it turned out that we were all on the same page.”

About the group’s disbandment in the late 90s, Kandi and Tamika said their beef happened after they broke up, but a recent convo they decided to squash any bad blood between them for the sake of their musical legacy. “We realized continuing our legacy was bigger and more important than any problems we went through. As adults and as businesswomen, we just put everything to the side to pick up the pieces and said we were gonna do this, do it right, do it for ourselves and for our families.”

During the photoshoot, the ladies belted out their classic a capella fan favorite “Tonight” and they still have the soulful pipes and smooth harmonies like they never broke up!

Watch footage from the photoshoot below and read the entire interview HERE.