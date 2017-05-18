Recent reports say Mathew Knowles and daughter Beyonce’s relationship is on the rocks, so much so, that she allegedly banned him from the delivery room when she’ll deliver her twins.

But in a recent interview with Houston newsman Jonathan Martin, Knowles is setting the record straight, claiming those rumors are false and that the relationship between him and his daughters is just fine.

In the interview, he talks candidly about his interaction with his famous offspring, reading recent texts from Beyonce and calling the alleged hospital ban a flat-out lie. He even dishes on plans for a new Destiny’s Child stage play with Idris Elba starring as Mathew himself.

Watch Knowles’ interview below: