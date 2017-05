LeToya Luckett’s album Back 2 Life dropped last week (May 12), and the title track shot to No. 6 on the Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart and No. 1 on the iTunes R&B charts (where it currently sits). In promotion of her hit song and album release, Luckett performed “Back 2 Life on the “Good Day LA” stage recently.

She delivered live vocals with her live background singers, and everyone sounded great! Watch LeToya slay below: