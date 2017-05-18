Goapele – Stay Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid

Goapele summons BJ The Chicago Kid for the intoxicating and lush R&B gem, “Stay.” On the duet, The West Coast songstress and Chi-town crooner sweeten our listening palate with their eargasmic tone and harmonies, singing “right here’s where you belong with me.”

Produced by Cornelio Austin, “Stay” is the fourth single off Goapele’s forthcoming EP, Dreamseeker, due out May 19th via EMPIRE / SKYBLAZE (Pre-order). The set, which follows 2014’s Strong As Glass, also includes the seductive single, “$ecret,” which pays homage to Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody.”

Goapele is currently on her Dreamseeker Tour, which kicked off in April and is closing in her hometown, Oakland, CA 5/18-5/21.

Dreamseeker Tracklist

1. Dreamseeker Intro – Produced by Mike Tiger

2. Secret – Produced by CrakWav

3. As bright as the sun interlude – Produced by Mike Tiger

4. Power – Produced by Cornelio Austin

5. Take it over – Produced by Nate Hendrix

6. Giving me life interlude – Produced by Mike Tiger

7. Stay Featuring BJ the Chicago Kid – Produced by Cornelio Austin

8. Full circle interlude – Mike Tiger

9. Stand – Produced by Bedrock

10. Cool Breeze – Produced by Goapele