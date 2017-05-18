South Florida indie-R&B singer/songwriter Dyna Edyne releases her 5-track, sophomore EP Branches.

A true child of music, the rising singer/songwriter took to music naturally as she was heavily influenced by 90’s R&B, hip-hop, soul and pop music from a young age. Her bold confidence and uniqueness shows and has earned her top of the line recognition thus far from opening up for August Alsina to being featured on Trina’s latest EP Dynasty 6 track “Back to Me.”

The Miami-native is creating waves in her city and South Florida, with an evolving neo-soul inspired sound as heard on Branches. Over chill soulful production on tracks such as “F.L.Y” and “16,” Edyne offers fluid vocals and sassy delivery. “Want This Money” goes in a different direction with a highly rhythmic beat.

Stream below: