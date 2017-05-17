I think I speak for most people when I say “Noooooooooooo!!!!!!”

The Lifetime Network didn’t learn their lesson with (possibly) the worst “biopic” ever made in the 2004 film Man in the Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story starring Flex Alexander as MJ. Nor did they take heed to viewer critique with equally horrible films “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B” or “Whitney,” “Britney Ever After.”

Despite their horrible track record with films that document the lives of celebs, someone thought it was a good idea to let Lifetime get their paws on another MJ “biopic.” “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” will premiere on May 29th on Lifetime starring famed MJ impersonator Navi.

The film is based on the best-selling 2014 book “Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days,” written by the bodyguards who worked for the entertainer during the last two years of his life.

The network has released a trailer for the film; it shows two bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard (played by Chad L. Coleman and Sam Adegoke) being interrogated in Dr. Conrad Murray’s wrongful death lawsuit and are seen defending their boss. Clips of Navi (playing MJ) shoe him balancing being the King of Pop and a single father.

Watch the first trailer below:

Lifetime lost credibility with their previous flops, so we don’t have high hopes for this. Can they redeem themselves with this one, Roomies?