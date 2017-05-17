Toronto Songstress Kennedy Rd. Soaks In Beach Sun In ‘Take Away’ Video

From representing Toronto with “All I See” then heading to California with her love interest in “Make It Last,” Kennedy Rd. is taking things back in her latest visual “Take Away,” which takes a page out of Missy Elliott’s Miss E… So Addictive record with Ginuwine and Tweet, adding a new school feel to the mellow track.

The songstress was very inspired by Missy growing up, which is why she decided to pay homage on the single. She told VIBE, “I was so influenced by Missy Elliott growing up, the entire vibe of the track felt like a tribute to her when I first heard it. The song came together in studio and ended up having great throwback energy, which I hope she’d be proud of.”

As far as the concept behind the video, Kennedy says, “we shot the video in Malibu because we pictured the calmness of the beach and beauty of the ocean for the video, something we don’t see a lot of in Toronto. Being in California puts me in such a different space, I feel blessed to be able to experience the Southern California sun.”

Watch below:

@Theekennedyrd