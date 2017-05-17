Fresno, CA artist Myke Tyler drops a smooth gem called “Entasis.”

By definition, an “entasis” in architecture is “a slight convex curve in the shaft of a column, introduced to correct the visual illusion of concavity produced by a straight shaft”…basically, the correction of a perceived flaw. As such, on Tyler’s song, he praises his woman’s flaws.

He explains, “This song represents learning to love the things that you lack and understand that there’s somebody for everybody. Some people look at perfection differently and love things about you differently, so understand it’s not a mistake that you evolve into what you became, it’s what you embrace.”

Stream Tyler’s beautiful offering below:

@MikeTyler__