Janet Jackson may be separated from husband Wissam Al Mana, but that doesn’t kill the love he has for her.

Yesterday (May 16) was Jackson’s 51st birthday, and Al Mana made sure he wished her well on her celebratory day by sending her over 100 roses and orchids, according to a Jackson family source telling Entertinament Tonight.

“Janet and her husband are separated, but have a mutual love and admiration for each other,” the source says. “There doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation in the future, but never say never.”

In January, Jackson and Al Mana welcomed their first child, son Eissa. As previously reported, Jackson is preparing for her upcoming State of the World Tour, and word is, she’s planning on a hot show…the Janet we all know and love. “She’ll be coming out full force and unrestricted,” the source said. “Janet will begin rigorously dieting. She wants to look her best for herself and her fans.”