Connect with us

Janet Jackson’s Estranged Husband Sends Her 100 Roses and Orchids For Her Birthday

News

Janet Jackson’s Estranged Husband Sends Her 100 Roses and Orchids For Her Birthday

Published on

Janet Jackson may be separated from husband Wissam Al Mana, but that doesn’t kill the love he has for her.

Yesterday (May 16) was Jackson’s 51st birthday, and Al Mana made sure he wished her well on her celebratory day by sending her over 100 roses and orchids, according to a Jackson family source telling Entertinament Tonight.

“Janet and her husband are separated, but have a mutual love and admiration for each other,” the source says. “There doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation in the future, but never say never.”

In January, Jackson and Al Mana welcomed their first child, son Eissa. As previously reported, Jackson is preparing  for her upcoming State of the World Tour, and word is, she’s planning on a hot show…the Janet we all know and love. “She’ll be coming out full force and unrestricted,” the source said. “Janet will begin rigorously dieting. She wants to look her best for herself and her fans.”

More About: Janet Jackson

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in News

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

R&B Music Videos

Soul Trio Sonder Release Compelling Debut Visual, ‘Too Fast’

Features

New York State of Mind: Here’s How Frank Sinatra Influenced R&B

R&B Music Videos

Maysa – Love Is A Battlefield (Lyric Video)
Advertisement
To Top