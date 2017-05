Houston, Texas-native Senze is back, this time bridging the gap between R&B, Soul, Trap, and Pop with his new single “Like the 90s.” The single gives an ode to the unforgettable era of music and culture of the 90’s that has been unmatched to date.

In lyrics mentioning Jada and Pac, Martin and Gina, and Starter jackets among other 90s memorabilia, Senze compares late night escapades to the good feeling of life in the 90s.

Stream below: