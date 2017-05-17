Connect with us

Coriology – Be With You

Coriology – Be With You

Cori (Coriology) is an Atlanta-based independent soul artist who just released his new single “Be With You.”

Cori’s musical influences are Prince, Raphael Saadiq and many other timeless soul voices, and he has a deep love for the classic soul music from the 70s. But he discovered his love for music and artistry in the 90s with the birth of Neo Soul. “Erykah, Jill, Musiq & D’angelo are a few that made my heart sing and ignited a passion to create my own music,” he says.

“Be With You” is  a feel-good love song giving Earth Wind & Fire vibes with an unusual “twist” at the end of the song.

@iamcoriology

 

