Last week on Friday (May 12th), Good Music Festival hosted its second annual Mother’s Day concert at the Barclays Center which paid homage to all mothers and mother-figures who sacrifice for the well-being of their children.

Produced by SJ Presents Inc., the concert was a pre-Mother’s Day celebration with an incredible line-up of singers. The show began with soulful singer MAJOR. singing his future wedding song, “Why I Love You.” After a fifteen minute wait, Brandy (also known as the Vocal Bible) performed some of her signature hits including “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” “Top of The World,” “Almost Doesn’t Count,” “I Wanna Be Down,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Full Moon,” “Baby,” and “What About Us.” Brandy was the only woman performer that night, and her segment was phenomenal.

Detroit-native Kem then took the stage, and audience members were impressed and amazed with his wardrobe change; they were used to Kem’s signature suit and tie, but that evening, he decided to spice it up a bit; he wore a black velour suit with black sunglasses, very “cool relax” (in the words of Jon B). He sang his chart-topping love songs such as “Love Calls, “Can’t Stop Loving You,” “If It’s Love,” “My Favorite Thing,” “Nobody,” and “Why Would You Stay.” He also made a special tribute to the late Prince and performed “Kiss” and “Adore.”

Grammy-award winning vocalist Anthony Hamilton performed the songs that made fans fall in love with his music. The North Carolina-native and the Hamiltones charmed the crowd when he sang “Comin Where I Come From,” “Cool,” “Best of Me,” “The Point of It All,” and “Charlene.”

Unfortunately for Tyrese, his performance was timed. Due to timing, Tyrese began his segment at 11:45 pm, singing the hook from Da Brat’s “What ‘Chu Like.” Tyrese was extremely frustrated with his lack of time. He waited 2.5 hours in his dressing room so he can rock the house for the fans, so the crowd stayed after midnight so Tyrese can get a chance to perform several songs for all chocolate lovers including, “Signs of Lovemaking,” “Sweet Lady,” “How You Gonna Act Like That,” and his 2015 Grammy nominated single, “Shame.”

Despite the timing flub, the concert was great as mothers were honored with this special evening, a token of appreciation and gratitude for women who are selfless and devoted mother figures.