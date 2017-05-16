Connect with us

Rising Artist Jacob Banks Shares Intense Visual For ‘Chainsmoking’

Today (May 16), rising singer, songwriter and performer Jacob Banks shares the intense visuals for his latest single “Chainsmoking.” “Chainsmoking is about understanding that shit may be hard, but we push on any way,” Jacob Banks told The FADER a few months ago.

The video was written and co-directed by Jacob Banks himself. He explains the video is “about resilience amongst the oppressed. It’s choosing to not give a shit, even when it hurts.” The clip sees Banks and other marginalized people getting pushed down and brutalized by police officers militarized riot gear, but the victims eventually rise and raise their fists in the faces of oppression.

The track is taken from his critically acclaimed EP The Boy Who Cried Freedom, which was released earlier this spring on Darkroom / Interscope Records.

Catch Banks at one of the various U.S. music festivals he’ll grace this summer:

