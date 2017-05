Gospel guitarist/singer-songwriter Charlie Bereal has released the video for his latest single “You Are God.”

Boasting R&B elements with notes of contemporary soul and alternative thrown in for good measure, “You Are God” is a modern pop take on gospel. Asked to describe the theme of his new “You Are God” single, Bereal says it has a “positive message with truth that comes from the heart. It’s food for thought.”

Watch below:

@charliebereal