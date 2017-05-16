Last week, neo-soul singer/songwriter Austin Sexton dropped his groovy single “About Last Night” now he’s back with the video.

Produced by Austin himself, “About Last Night” provides a funky vibe and smooth production, perfect for the backdrop of a skating rink date at the arcade in the visual. Sexton also provides the venue’s music as he performs with his band in the middle of the rink.

“About Last Night” is from his upcoming album, GOODSEX (dropping July 2017).

Watch below:

@austin_sexton