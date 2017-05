Tinashe lights up the U.K with her “Flame.”

Dressed in a blue ensemble embellished with tassles and bares her midriff, the RCA songstress brought her new single to the British morning show “Sunday Brunch,” performing an acoustic live version of her single.

Watch below:

“Flame” is an offering from Tinashe’s sophomore album Joyride set to drop at some point this year.