Soul Trio Sonder Release Compelling Debut Visual, 'Too Fast'

Soul Trio Sonder Release Compelling Debut Visual, ‘Too Fast’

Soul trio Sonder is comprised of Brent Fiyaz (the voice of Sonder), DPAT (who has produced for the likes of Wiz Kahlifa and The Weeknd) and Atu (who has produced for Tinashe). The collective have been quietly releasing music since last year with the mixtape series VictoriaUndone, Sheath).

Sonder released debut music visual /film for “Too Fast,” their first official single from their debut EP Into. It’s an ultra-soulful R&B track appealing to humanistic emotions coupled with hushed rhythms with sorrow wrapped around the words.

The “Too Fast” music visual was directed by Noah Lee, and takes viewers on a journey of the cycle of life in the middle of Farmland. According to Noah Lee, the visual follows “the main character’s birth, life, death and then rebirth.”

