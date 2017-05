The official dance video to PxRRY’s record “Uninvited” off of his OverDue EP shows the multitalented, Connecticut-based artist looking to redirect the game by showcasing the necessary connection between R&B and dance.

Starring and choreographed by Mari Artis, the two easily set the tone for the sensual produced by RichBreed and BAM-produced track.

