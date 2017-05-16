New York State of Mind: Here’s How Frank Sinatra Influenced R&B

When it comes to music legends, few are more iconic than Frank Sinatra. Not only did he influence music for generations to come, he also starred in a variety of classic movies, created businesses and even helped Las Vegas become the infamous city it is today. Over 100 years after his birth, the legendary crooner lives on through his music, his films and even his own casino slot machine – and not only has he influenced music as a whole, but R&B specifically too.

Born in Hoboken on December 12, 1915, Sinatra went on to set the standard for almost every genre of music, releasing hits such as My Way, Strangers in the Night, New York, and New York and I’ve Got You Under My Skin. Decades after their release, these songs continue to remain in popular culture, influencing artists across all genres. One of these was Bob Dylan; although the rebellious musician wished to revolutionize the world entirely, he still went on to cover a number of Sinatra classics.

Even after Sinatra’s untimely death at the age of 82 on May 14, 1998, musicians continue to channel their icon. His music continues to transcend genres, with The Flaming Lips, Michael Buble and even Jay Z taking the time to pay homage to the legendary crooner. In fact, you could even say that the latter’s own classic Empire State of Mind featuring Alicia Keys would have never come to fruition if it weren’t for the original Manhattan anthem New York, New York.

Alicia Keys herself is particularly well-known within the R&B scene for considering Sinatra a true genius. The singer even performed a virtual duet with a hologram of Sinatra for the 50th annual Grammy Awards back in 2008 and in 2015 was just one of the stars to appear in Sinatra 100: An All-Star Grammy Tribute. “Frank Sinatra is an all-timer,” Alicia Keys has said in the past; “the true definition of class and style.”

Other artists who gathered to pay tribute to Sinatra on what would have been his 100th birthday included John Legend, Usher, Adam Levine, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga and many others who are all besotted by Sinatra’s legacy.

Needless to say, Sinatra has played a huge role in the history of music, and more specifically R&B, but this wasn’t his only impact on the world. He was a style icon, a film star and an entrepreneur with his own record label. You could argue that Frank Sinatra set the benchmark when it came to what a musician could do besides making music, leading to music moguls including Jay Z and Sean Combs today.

Sinatra’s influence runs so deep that he is even accredited with turning Las Vegas into the world-famous city it is today. Throughout the 50s, Sinatra and The Rat Pack were often found in Vegas singing, mingling and gambling, attracting millions of fans to the desert town. Some casinos were so grateful for the attention that they gave Sinatra extra cash and allowed him to keep the winnings for himself. Over seventy years later, Sinatra has even got his own slot, which can be found at some of these recommended sites to play online slots, celebrating the crooner’s love for casino games. They even offer a video tutorial on how you can play slots like Sinatra’s:

Artists performing shows soon in Las Vegas such as Tyga, Ice Cube and Diplo all owe a little something to Sinatra themselves. In fact, we all do as it is hard to imagine a world without the influence Sinatra had on the music and cinema industries. Without Sinatra we wouldn’t have some of the best R&B anthems out there today, or even have some of our favorite artists without his influence. Truly, Sinatra is an inspiration and we hope his legacy lives on for decades to come.

Guest Post