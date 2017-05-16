Maysa – Love Is A Battlefield (Lyric Video)

On May 26th, Maysa will release her 13th studio album Love Is A Battlefield. On the album, Maysa joins forces with producers Chris “Big Dog” Davis, The Heavyweights and Jason Miles and re-imagines a handful of R&B gems like BabyFace’s Top 10 Tevin Campbell hit, “Can We Talk,” The Isley Brothers’ 1970s slow jam “Footsteps In the Dark,” Natalie Cole’s 1975 #1 hit single “Inseparable” and Luther Vandross’ timeless “Because It’s Really Love.” Maysa also delivers surprises like Justin Bieber’s hit single featuring Big Sean “As Long As You Love Me” and the album’s title track, Pat Benatar’s Gold-selling 80s cult classic “Love Is A Battlefield.”

For “Love Is A Battlefield,” Maysa puts her signature, smooth spin on the 80s’s pop song. She shares about the CD’s first single: “The reason why I chose ‘Love Is A Battlefield’ is that it has a lot to do with the way the world is today and all of the things we are going through as a people. As humans, we are surrounded by people who are not choosing love first. People are choosing money over love and compassion. To me, ‘Love Is A Battlefield’ is just that, a battle to allow love to reign over everything.”

Watch the powerful lyric video below:

