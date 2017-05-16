Hyleen is a young guitarist, singer/songwriter hailing from Cannes in the South of France whose music could be described as a unique fusion of Soul, Funk, Neo-soul, Pop with a touch of jazz and rich harmonies.

The first single taken from her second full-length record is entitled “Looking At,” it’s accompanying music video (directed by Hyleen and her brother Hadrien Besse) artsy in conjunction with the jazzy tune. Speaking of the song, Hyleen explains, “This song is a silent dialogue between two people, a dialogue between their eyes – it is still more intense than any words can describe.”

Her debut album U & I was released in 2014 and includes amazing guests such as Omar, FrankMcComb and Chris Dave (Adele, Erykah Badu) on drums. Following this release, Hyleen left her native country to introduce her music to new audiences across the world, through a series of shows. Surrounded by her musicians Nicolas Viccaro on drums and Julien Boursin on keys and Moog-Bass, Hyleen has performed in Japan, India, Polynesia, USA and many European countries. Hyleen has then supported household names such as Jarrod Lawson and Anthony David.

