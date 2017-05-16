David Banner is a name that needs no introduction in most rap circles. Today (May 16) he releases “Magnolia,” which takes on a different connotation from the official nickname for the state of Mississippi: “The Magnolia State” (named as such due to the plentiful abundance throughout the state of both the flower and tree).

“The song represents the relationship of trees in Mississippi and Africans throughout history” Banner stated to Hotnewhiphop. “The taller the tree, the broader the story, the shorter the tree, the more personal the perspective is. My verse is about the relationship of the magnolia tree and African’s during slavery.” Cee-Lo Green and Raheem DeVaughn are on the track for melodic purposes, and Green offers his own verse and flow.

Banner’s bars include, “Then she started to tell me how she was used in the lynching of blacks/branch cracked/broke her arm just so his neck wouldn’t snap/and if I would not have rapped/I’d probably meet the same damn fate/from the same damn rope/I’m about the same damn weight.”

“Magnolia” stems from Banner’s album The God Box which features an all-star cast, including Big K.R.I.T, Black Thought, along with Green and DeVaughn. Cop the album on May 19th.