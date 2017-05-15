R&B/Pop chanteuse Miesa’s previous single “Sway (I Miss You)” garnered buzz, now she’s back with a new tune called “Overdrive.”

Written by long-time collaborators JacksonCroft along with Shinnique (Chris Brown) and produced by The Chemistri, the lyrics question if she’s giving more than she’s getting in a relationship.

“Sometimes I wonder to myself why don’t you love me like I love you?” she opens on the first verse.” “I think I love too hard / I’m in overdrive,” she continues on the chorus.

Watch “Overdrive” below and purchase on iTunes HERE.

Recently named the ambassador for coffee chain COFFEED, the singer is looking forward to an intimate run with the store chain and nationally this summer, “I can’t wait to share my music with fans on tour along with one of my favorite coffee chains,” says Miesa. “It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to connect with people on a deeper level through the music.”

Both “Sway (I Miss You)” and “Overdrive” will be available on her upcoming EP to be announced in the matter of weeks.

@miesamusic