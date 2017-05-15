Mary J. Blige Reveal Dates For “Strength of a Woman Tour”

Get ready to feed off Mary J. Blige’s hypnotic energy!

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has announced the “Strength of a Woman Tour,” set to take flight on July 30 in Chicago.

Supporting her much-acclaimed 13th studio album of the same name, the North American trek will touch 21 cities, including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more before culminating Sept. 9 in Oakland, CA at The Paramount Theatre.

R&B powerhouse Lalah Hathaway will play a supporting role.

“Strength of a Woman” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Album Chart.

See the full tour itinerary and ticket info below.

“STRENGTH OF A WOMAN TOUR” DATES:

Jul 30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Aug 01 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH @ Hard Rock Live

Aug 04 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Aug 05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theater

Aug 06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA @ Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Aug 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

Aug 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

Aug 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk*

Aug 19 – New York City, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Gardens*

Aug 22 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Aug 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Aug 25 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Aug 26 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

Sep 02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Sep 06 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater

Sep 08 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Sep 09 – Oakland, CA @ The Paramount Theatre

Tickets for the STRENGTH OF A WOMAN TOUR go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 19th at 10am local time. Fan Club, VIP and Pandora Premium pre-sale will go on-sale on May 17th at 10am local time. As the official pre-sale credit card for Mary J. Blige’s STRENGTH OF A WOMAN TOUR, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 17th at 12pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete details please visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

A special Pandora, Facebook and Live Nation pre-sale will be available May 18th at 10am local time. For all ticket purchase information, please visit http://www.maryjblige.com.

*General Tickets on sale May 19th at 11am ET.