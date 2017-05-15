L.A. Reid Leaves Epic Records Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Recently (to the surprise of many) famed music exec L.A. Reid, 60, suddenly left his post as Epic Records Chairman after six years in the position. The reason was unknown…until now.

According to various reports, a female assistant is accusing Reid of sexual harassment as recently as at the company’s holiday party last December, as well as among other instances. The woman in question remains unnamed, but her lawyer sent a letter on March 22 to Julie Swidler, Sony Music’s General Counsel, who said a source provided details from the letter.

In the letter, the woman claims that while traveling on business, Reid (who’s married) asked her to lay down in bed with her and give him a hug. She also claims Reid suggested she wear certain clothes and described her as looking “fine.”

In a short statement, Sony Music said: “L.A. Reid will be leaving the company.” They have been mum about the allegations. Reid’s lawyer, Joel Katz is yet to comment.

Reid signed chart-toppers Meghan Trainor, Future, Fifth Harmony and DJ Khaled. There are rumors that Reid is planning to partner with Len Blavatnik, head of Warner Music Group. Sony hasn’t announced who may replace Reid.

Smh…this doesn’t look good for Reid.