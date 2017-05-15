NYC Singer-Songwriter Jonny Parks Isn’t All ‘Smoke And Mirrors’

NY singer-songwriter Jonny Parks’ music is a blend of soul, jazz, R&B and blues, as heard on his vintage single “Smoke And Mirrors.” The song is the first single from his upcoming album release, The Portia due out May 19th. The soul-blues feel of this song will take you back into time as Parks pleads for his love to give him a call. The visual sees Parks as the subject of a VHS-like recording as he laments in the middle of nowhere. Watch below:

Having shown an interest in music at the early age of 8 by owning a keyboard and a harmonica, Jonny Parks has become a multi-instrumentalist who works on mastering his craft and broadening his musical horizons. With the release of three EPs (Room 327, DrugFall, and Sidekick Stories) and his first album underway, Jonny Parks is steadily gaining popularity throughout NYC with performances in venues such as: Rockwood Music Hall, The Bitter End, Desmond’s Tavern, Pianos, Amateur Night at the Apollo and more. Parks is currently a literature major at SUNY Purchase who uses storytelling lyrics and unique narrative on his original songs as well as interpreted covers about love, addiction, and music.