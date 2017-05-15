Jay Sean Asks ‘Do You Love Me’ To That Girl Who Won’t Get Off Her Phone In New Video

Hot off the success of his international hit “Make My Love Go” ft Sean Paul, Jay Sean is back in full force with his new video for “Do You Love Me” which shines a light on social media addiction and uses many familiar social media tropes from platforms that look like Snapchat, Instagram, FB and Blippar.

“This video is very different from all of my others,” Jay explains. “I wanted to create a conversation about our growing obsession with social media and how it takes over everything in our lives. This story is about a girl who can’t get past her own phone even in the middle of a lit party. The love affair is with herself…reflected by the phone and all the social media platforms she uses every day.”

Watch below: