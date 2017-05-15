Singer/songwriter EVRYWHR returns with the new video for his single “Flower Of Life.” Shot on top of a building in downtown Los Angeles, EVRYWHR confesses that he has been become addicted to the lady in his life. However, this isn’t puppy love, it is very much real and has caused EVRYWHR to develop an insatiable appetite for more of this love/feeling. Watch below:

Most recently, EVRYWHR launched the #MothersDancingEvrywhr contest asking for expectant mothers to submit 1 minute videos of themselves dancing to his single “Mother To Be.” The winner of the challenge will receive a special baby basket full of needed items for any newborn. For more details on the contest, click here.

The LA based artist will release his forthcoming EP entitled Shannon later this year, which is named after after his long-term girlfriend and mother of his newborn son.

@EVRYWHRelse