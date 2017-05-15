En Vogue and SWV To Join Bell Biv DeVoe On ‘Three Stripes’ Tour (Dates)

After releasing their first CD in 16 years titled Three Stripes back in January, Bell Biv DeVoe is headlining a new tour beginning this month with special guests En Vogue and SWV.

The tour includes 16 dates which began on Saturday (May 13th) in Jacksonville, FL. Stops also include Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago, and New York City.

SWV is featured on the song “Finally” on Three Stripes and En Vogue is preparing to release their first new CD in 13 years, Electric Café, which will drop this summer.

Peep the tour dates below (dates with the * notate shows when En Vogue won’t be present):

5/13 — Jacksonville, FL, Metropolitan Park

5/14 — St. Petersburg, FL, Mahaffey Theater

5/20 — Atlanta, GA, Wolf Creek Amphitheater

5/26 — Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

5/27 — Niagara Falls, NY, Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel

6/1 — Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/2 — Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theater

6/9 — Dallas, TX, Verizon Theatre

6/10 — Little Rock, AR, First Security Amphitheater

6/16 — St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

6/17 — Kansas City, MO Providence Amphitheater

7/2 — Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

7/22 — Chicago, IL, Firstmerit Bank Pavilion*

7/28 — Cincinnati, OH, Cincinnati Music Festival

7/29 — Detroit, MI, Chene Park Amphitheater

8/6 — Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion