More in Music
-
Music
Mali Music – Still
Mali Music unwraps the soulful and inspirational new record "Still," a record that solidifies his commitment...
-
Music
Ledisi – High
"Feels so good to be back again," Ledisi proclaims on her new, soulful return single, "High,"...
-
Music
Chloé Leone Debuts Liberating New Single ‘Comfortably Me’
Fresh on the scene, Midlands-born, Dalston-residing Chloé Leone debuts her first release of 2017, the feel-good...
-
Music
Chris Brown – Die Young Feat. Nas
Grammy winner Chris Brown join forces with rap legend Nas for the socially-driven record, "Die Young,"...
-
Music
Neo-Soul Singer/Songwriter Austin Sexton Drops Groovy Single ‘About Last Night’
This new record is slated to become a summertime favorite; Austin's soulful vocals over his smooth...
-
Music
[Song Premiere] Kai Exos – Fire & Brew
The song is sonically a lush nod to classic disco/soul as Exos croons about hiccups in...
-
Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes
SAAY – The Zone (EP)
Universal Music Korea artist SAAY drops her debut EP The Zone, a bilingual album heavy on traditional...
-
Music
Ne-Yo Appreciates A Woman Who Knows Her Worth On Buzz Single ‘Earn Your Love’
Ne-Yo appreciates a quality woman. After a hiatus from dropping solo music, the singer-songwriter is back...
-
Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes
Althea – Cold Thoughts (EP)
Nearly a year on from the release of her critically acclaimed debut EP See My Vision,...
-
Music
South African Powerhouse TUELO Releases New Tune ‘Saint Margaret’
"Saint Margaret" is a homage to Tuelo's mother, Seabi, whose "English" name is Margaret.