Connect with us

August Twelfth – Come Make We Go

Music

August Twelfth – Come Make We Go

Published on
Following his singles”Somebody Else” and “Amsterdam,” rising contemporary R&B singer-songwriter has released his newest single “Come Make We Go” featuring melodic vocals and a catchy summer beat.

After finding his passion for music at the young age of 5, August began his career as a rapper and producer and later found a love for songwriting and singing. As the nephew of blues singer Earl Green, August has taken inspiration from all aspects of his life including the career of his uncle.
August draws his influences from artists such as Neyo, Usher and Eric Bellinger and instead of putting pen to paper when writing, has everything mapped out perfectly in his head. August cites that, “I already know what emotions I want to portray in a song, its just finding the right words to say [it]. I find it easier to create lyrics using instinct rather than sitting with the lyrics on paper wondering ‘what should I say next?'”
@AugustTwelfth_

More About: August Twelfth

Continue Reading
You may also like...

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Music

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

Music

Mali Music – Still

Music

Ledisi – High

Music

August Twelfth – Come Make We Go
Advertisement
To Top