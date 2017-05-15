Following his singles” Somebody Else ” and “ Amsterdam ,” rising contemporary R&B singer-songwriter has released his newest single “Come Make We Go” featuring melodic vocals and a catchy summer beat.

After finding his passion for music at the young age of 5, August began his career as a rapper and producer and later found a love for songwriting and singing. As the nephew of blues singer Earl Green, August has taken inspiration from all aspects of his life including the career of his uncle.

August draws his influences from artists such as Neyo, Usher and Eric Bellinger and instead of putting pen to paper when writing, has everything mapped out perfectly in his head. August cites that, “I already know what emotions I want to portray in a song, its just finding the right words to say [it]. I find it easier to create lyrics using instinct rather than sitting with the lyrics on paper wondering ‘what should I say next?'”

@AugustTwelfth_