Since the release of her debut EP Hidden Gems last summer, Staasia Daniels has released three singles: “Hanky Panky,” “Peanut Butter,” and now “Goatee,” with the visual to share.

On the song, Daniels uses interpolations of Aaliyah’s “I Don’t Wanna” and New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain,” injecting lyrics about contemporary difficulties found in today’s increasingly unconventional relationships.

Collaborating with the direction of Morgan Ross, Staasia Daniels delivers enticing Old Hollywood with sepia-filled gloom for the visual. The contrast of a glamorous woman in a dingy motel tells the parallel story of both strength and weakness in a lady who “hates being alone but isn’t lonely.”

Watch below: