LeToya Luckett Releases New Album ‘Back 2 Life’

R&B songstress/actress LeToya Luckett releases her third studio album BACK 2 LIFE , which is in stores today (May 12th) via Entertainment One Music. The 13-track LP is executive produced by Joseph “Jo Blaq” Macklin and features rapper Ludacris as well as production by Grammy award-winning hit makers Andre Harris, Warryn Campbell and newcomer Anthony Saunders among others.

LeToya ended her seven-year hiatus from music with the release of the title track and lead single “Back 2 Life,” which is currently number five on the Urban AC charts and rising. LeToya also released her second single “Used To, which was accompanied by the second installment of a cinematic three-part, video series which was written and conceived by Luckett.

Featuring actor Thomas Q. Jones (“Being Mary Jane”), the third video for the single ”In The Name” will be released in a few weeks.

Purchase “Back 2 Life” HERE.