Chris Brown – Die Young Feat. Nas

Grammy winner Chris Brown join forces with rap legend Nas for the socially-driven record, “Die Young,” a remake of late rapper Chinx Drugs song of the same name.

On the record, the veteran collaborators pay homage to black men lost in the streets at the hands of their own or to the police.

“Hear a gunshot sound, another black man down,” Breezy sings. “Another innocent killed by the police / Which side are you on?”

Later Brown sings about his own life, insisting, “I’m living for my daughter / Cause my baby need a father / Don’t wanna die a young ni**a.”

“Die Young,” which tributes Chinx, who was killed in a drive-by shooting at the age of 31 back in 2015, is not expected to appear on Brown’s upcoming album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon. Earlier this month, Brown revealed a 40-song tracklisting for the project, launching speculations that he is planning to deliver it as a massive double album.