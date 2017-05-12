Chloé Leone Debuts Liberating New Single ‘Comfortably Me’

Fresh on the scene, Midlands-born, Dalston-residing Chloé Leone debuts her first release of 2017, the feel-good and emancipating “Comfortably Me.”

Produced by Fred Cox (Janelle Monae, LionBabe), “Comfortably Me” is Chloé’s take on the highs and lows of life as a young woman making her way in the world; dealing with relationships, purpose and hangovers; showing that it’s ok to be real, regardless of where you are from or what you have.

Chloé revealed, “I had always been the odd one out growing up. I wasn’t shy about being daring and trying new things or wearing mad clothes. It took me 22 years to get comfortable in my own skin and this was about not letting people own my experiences and how I’ve learnt from them.”

Growing up on an eclectic diet of The Fugees, Minnie Riperton and Sade, Leone spent early years in the suburbs of Birmingham, studying the classics of Prince, Stevie and Bowie before finding her love of 70’s soul which her favorite rappers sampled so frequently.

@chloe_leone