Beyonce Faces Legal Fight With Boston Firm Over Blue Ivy Carter Trademark

In an effort to trademark her daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s name, Beyonce is running into a snafu.

Earlier this year, Bey filed papers to protect her 5-year-0ld daughter’s name from being used by others; it’s being reported that Bey and Jay want to use their daughter’s name for future commercial use in various industries including beauty, fashion, and electronics.

However, according to TMZ, a Boston event planning firm named Blue Ivy Company isn’t having it; the owners say the Carters have no right to block out the Blue Ivy” name, especially since they’ve been using it since 2009, three years before Blue Ivy was born. This marks the second time the Boston company is objecting Beyonce’s trademark request; the first time was when Bey tried to trademark Blue’s name back in 2012 shortly after she was born. However this time, Bey filed Blue’s full name “Blue Ivy Carter” for trademark.

Blue Ivy’s owner Veronica Morales’ objection states that Jay and Bey don’t want to use the name for commercial purposes, rather than just to name sure other people don’t use it to profit from, using Jay’s own quote from 2013: “People wanted to make products based on our child’s name and you don’t want anybody trying to benefit off your baby’s name,” he told Vanity Fair. “It wasn’t for us to do anything; as you see, we haven’t done anything.”

Seems like Morales has a case. What do you think , Roomies?