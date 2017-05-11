Today (May 11th), Canadian singer-songwriter Kai Exos premieres with Singersroom his new single “Fire & Brew” which officially drops tomorrow (May 12th).

The song is sonically a lush nod to classic disco/soul as Exos croons about hiccups in his relationship.

“‘Fire & Brew’ seems to have more and more meaning every day,” he explains. “I think we all agree that we got it wrong the first time we built this empire we call humanity, and my partner and I got our relationship wrong so many times. We still haven’t solved everything, but we have each other. We’ve had to focus on positivity and be kind to each other. That’s what got us through hard times and being the have-nots.”

Stream “Fire & Brew” below:

Kai Exos is an American-bred, Canadian-born singer with deeply rooted foundations in gospel music. As a young songwriter, a grade school teacher discovered his misplaced notebook scrawled with poetry and piano notation. Kai, encouraged by his own musically-talented mother, began performing in church, rattling through his teenage years doing lo-fi rock covers in Miami, Seattle, Chicago and NYC. Collaborating in Toronto and Vancouver with award-winning producers and fellow musicians over a whirlwind Summer gave way to his first independent studio album, TELEGRAPH, described as “rock soul.”

On his forthcoming EP, Exos’ message has moved from heartbreak and into a triumphant return with his slick R&B sound. His previous release, the 2014 debut album, Telegraph, introduced him to the world with the single “Vigilante” which has racked up over 2 million plays on Youtube.

@kaiexos