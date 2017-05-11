SAAY – The Zone (EP)

Universal Music Korea artist SAAY drops her debut EP The Zone, a bilingual album heavy on traditional R&B sounds. Having been raised between the US and Japan, SAAY is perfectly fluent in both English and Korean, which serves as one of her biggest strengths as an artist. Being bilingual allows SAAY to write songs in different languages.

Sung in both Korean and English, SAAY offers three bangers on the EP: “Overzone,” “Run”, and “Vlack N Vlue.”

“Overzone” acts as an intro and features a 90s feel while “Run” is slowed-down for a more sinister trap sound. “Vlack N Vlue” caps it off with some more 90s vibes.

Stream below:

Raised by a mother who practiced ‘pansori’, traditional Korean music was the first thing SAAY learned as a child. With a talent in performing ‘chang’, a Korean traditional narrative song, SAAY performed alongside her mother from a very early age. Naturally, the artist grew up living and breathing true Korean soul by learning pansori, dance and samulnori. SAAY’s first encounter with rock music was through her own brother who played for a band – it was only a matter of time for her to become a big fan of bands like Megadeth and X-Japan, which drew her into the genre of band music.

Watching Michael Jackson’s MTV performance back when she was still a little kid was a turning point for SAAY, as it inspired her to look into performance, R&B and pop music in general. R.I.P Michael Jackson. Music became SAAY’s new found love. She soon relocated to Seoul, where she joined JYP Entertainment. Eventually, SAAY debuted as the leader and lead vocal of the company’s girl group called Evol but never did she give up her dream on becoming a solo artist: singer-song writer.

As she was preparing to debut as a leader of the girl group, she got to know DEEZ, the only singer-songwriter and producer who creates the perfect R&B and “Neo Seoul” sound in Korea. DEEZ helped SAAY establish a musical foundation. Her girl group’s disbandment in 2013 allowed SAAY to focus on her career as a songwriter and producer. This brought her opportunities to hold sessions with world-class producers including Obi and Kenzie. Soon enough, SM Entertainment expressed interest in SAAY’s talent, and she grasped the chance of writing four songs in Super Junior member Henry’s second EP.

In 2016, SAAY signed to Universal Music Korea as a solo artist and her debut single will be released later this year in the U.S. She’s currently on tour in the U.S. with DEAN and Club Eskimo.

