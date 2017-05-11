Nicki Minaj & Nas Fuel Dating Rumors With New Pic

It looks like the rumors are true!

Ever since March, the streets have been buzzing that Nicki Minaj and Nas are hip-hop’s newest “it” couple. Minaj posted a photo of the pair snuggled up at a Brooklyn restaurant on Tuesday (May 9th) suggesting the buzz is true.

She captioned the photo: “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS.”

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Back in March, gossip blog Media Take Out was the first to be aware of this hip-hop link-up:

“Nicki and Nas have been close for a long time. Ever since working together [on the Right By My Side video] they’ve always had a cordial relationship. When they worked together, Nicki was with [Meek Mill], and so nothing went down. But as soon as Nicki announced that she was single, Nas hit her up. They’re still early in their relationship, and Nas is still courting her. But Nicki’s already got feelings for him.”

I don’t think anybody saw this relationship coming, but they certainly look happy together!