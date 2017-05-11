News
Faith Evans Performs ‘Legacy’ On ‘The Real,’ Drops ‘Take Me There’ ft. Sheek Louch and Styles P From ‘King & I’ Album (Lyric Video)
“Take Me There” is the latest track from Faith’s upcoming duets album King & I available on May 19th.
“Take Me There” is the latest track from Faith’s upcoming duets album King & I available on May 19th.
Since Alicia Keys announced she's stepping down as judge for season 13 of "The Voice," The...
Karruche Tran has been making headlines over the past few months for claiming her ex Chris...
On Monday night, Kehlani broke down onstage and cut her Grand Rapids, MI show short after...
Brandy has been busy in the studio creating music magic; over the past month or so, she’s been...
LeToya Luckett is prepping her new album Back 2 Life (which arrives on May 12th), and...
Captured by an audience member, the video sees Tamar perched upon a stool center stage to...
Marsha Ambrosius is a new mom and along with dropped the buzz single "Don't Wake The...
No word on when she's due, but Queen Bey is enjoying her second foray into motherhood;...
Erykah Badu is heading back out on the road! In her first concert tour since 2010’s...
Chris Brown is almost done with his next album Heartbreak on a Full Moon, and it’s a...