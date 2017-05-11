Connect with us

Faith Evans Performs ‘Legacy’ On ‘The Real,’ Drops ‘Take Me There’ ft. Sheek Louch and Styles P From ‘King & I’ Album (Lyric Video)

News

Faith Evans Performs ‘Legacy’ On ‘The Real,’ Drops ‘Take Me There’ ft. Sheek Louch and Styles P From ‘King & I’ Album (Lyric Video)

Published on
On yesterday’s (May 10th) episode of “The Real,” Faith Evans stopped by to perform her smooth and soulful single “Legacy.”

Today (May 11), Faith also just dropped a new track “Take Me There” featuring unreleased vocals from the Notorious B.I.G. and guest spots by Sheek Louch and Styles P from The Lox.
The previously unreleased vocals by Biggie in the track were written for Lil’ Kim, who originally rapped them herself on the track “Drugs” from her 1996 album Hard Core.
Watch below:

“Take Me There” is the latest track from Faith’s upcoming duets album King & I available on May 19th.

More About: Faith Evans | Notorious B.I.G

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in News

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers

Trending

Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

Althea – Cold Thoughts (EP)

News

Kehlani Breaks Down On Stage, Tells Crowd She May Need To Go To The Hospital

Music

South African Powerhouse TUELO Releases New Tune ‘Saint Margaret’
Advertisement

Shop Singersroom

Advertisement
To Top