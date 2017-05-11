Faith Evans Performs ‘Legacy’ On ‘The Real,’ Drops ‘Take Me There’ ft. Sheek Louch and Styles P From ‘King & I’ Album (Lyric Video)

On yesterday’s (May 10th) episode of “The Real,” Faith Evans stopped by to perform her smooth and soulful single “ Legacy .”

Today (May 11), Faith also just dropped a new track “Take Me There” featuring unreleased vocals from the Notorious B.I.G. and guest spots by Sheek Louch and Styles P from The Lox.

The previously unreleased vocals by Biggie in the track were written for Lil’ Kim, who originally rapped them herself on the track “Drugs” from her 1996 album Hard Core.

Watch below: