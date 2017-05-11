London-based indie singer/songwriter Cherri V provides a stripped back vibe in her latest single “Without You.”

Produced by Grammy award winning UK producer Harmony Samuels (who is responsible for a catalog of hits from Fifth Harmony, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, Chip and more) Cherri V’s velvety tones echo over a piano-led instrumental that is laced with percussion allowing her powerful voice and emotion to burst through the seams.

The clip shows Cherri as she expresses frustrations with beau, but in the end, they can’t live without each other.

Watch below:

“Without You” opens the gateway on Cherri V’s journey to releasing her album Brown Eyed Soul, which is set to be the most personal and autobiographical project to date.

@CherriVoncelle