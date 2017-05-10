Connect with us

Riplay – Hate Me

R&B Music Videos

Riplay – Hate Me

Published on

After popular Baltimore girl group Riplay heated up the online world with their viral music video “Strange” featuring Lil Key of season 2 of The Rap Game, the trio is back with  new one called “Hate Me.”

Much like “Strange,” “Hate Me”is an anthem for the youth to love themselves, embrace their uniqueness, and not fall prey to peer pressures.

“You look at me strangely, I ain’t concerned with how you feel / Stop tryna change me / Cause I’m who I am, you don’t like it, oh well,” the first verse states.

The clip is one big party as they perform intricate choreography and are the life of the party. Watch below:

Purchase “Hate Me” on iTunes HERE.

@OfficialRiplay

More About: Riplay

Around The Web

1 Comment
  • Smash Pinkney

    HomeGirls ! I like this one and Radio One must stop locking out hometown talent.

More in R&B Music Videos

To Top