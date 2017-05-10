After popular Baltimore girl group Riplay heated up the online world with their viral music video “Strange” featuring Lil Key of season 2 of The Rap Game, the trio is back with new one called “Hate Me.”

Much like “Strange,” “Hate Me”is an anthem for the youth to love themselves, embrace their uniqueness, and not fall prey to peer pressures.

“You look at me strangely, I ain’t concerned with how you feel / Stop tryna change me / Cause I’m who I am, you don’t like it, oh well,” the first verse states.

The clip is one big party as they perform intricate choreography and are the life of the party. Watch below:

Purchase “Hate Me” on iTunes HERE.

