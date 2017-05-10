Goapele – Dreamseeker

In her new vibrant music video for “Dreamseeker,” veteran R&B songstress Goapele transport us into a blissful and relaxed state of mind concocted by her breathtaking vocals and a beautiful backdrop.

Directed by Sean Alexander, the clip follows the West Coast beauty as she revels in California’s Carrizo Plain National Monument, embracing life around her.

“Dreamseeker” is the title track off Goapele’s forthcoming EP, due out May 19th. The set, which follows 2014’s Strong As Glass, also includes the seductive single, “$ecret,” which pays homage to Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody,” as well as an appearance from BJ The Chicago Kid on the standout track, “Stay.”

Goapele is currently on her Dreamseeker Tour, which kicked off in April and is closing in her hometown, Oakland, CA 5/18-5/21.

Dreamseeker Tracklist

1. Dreamseeker Intro – Produced by Mike Tiger

2. Secret – Produced by CrakWav

3. As bright as the sun interlude – Produced by Mike Tiger

4. Power – Produced by Cornelio Austin

5. Take it over – Produced by Nate Hendrix

6. Giving me life interlude – Produced by Mike Tiger

7. Stay Featuring BJ the Chicago Kid – Produced by Cornelio Austin

8. Full circle interlude – Mike Tiger

9. Stand – Produced by Bedrock

10. Cool Breeze – Produced by Goapele