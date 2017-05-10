Twenty-year-old London musician Althea drops her new EP Cold Thoughts. Nearly a year on from the release of her critically acclaimed debut EP See My Vision, the release of the 5-track EP sees Althea steeped in forward-thinking R&B sensibilities and honest, relatable storytelling.

From the atmospheric piano-led opening track “Over You” which sees Althea reminiscing about a past love, and the ethereal “Deserve” backed by moody drums and synth arrangements, to the 90’s R&B influenced “Act Up” and the introspective and deeply personal “Same Dream.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind her Cold Thoughts EP, Althea says, “it started as an idea at the beginning of the year during those cold winter months, I wanted to create a project which captured people’s thoughts and feelings during different stages of their relationships. This inspired the title Cold Thoughts.’ This was a really fun project to make, and it really executes my vision of creating music that people can resonate with and vibe to. This record speaks to a wide range of feelings and experiences that are common in our relationships and life in general, and hopefully, there’s a track on there that everyone can relate to.”

Stream below: