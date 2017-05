From his Made In Harlem mixtape, singer/songwriter Ran Christian brings us the video for “Really Ain’t Friends,” a re-imagining of Meek Mill and Tory Lanez hit “Litty.”

Directed by Naturell Lewis, the video also co-stars Haddy Racks and Uncle Light as Ran lingers amidst the graffiti-ridden cityscape.

Watch below:

@IamRanChristian