West Coast rapper and well-known songwriter Marc Handsome is back on the scene with a new summer hit video titled “Numberz,” saluting curvy women across the globe. The L.A. artist collaborates with super producer Disko Boogie (credits include: Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, E-40, T.I.) and Oklahoma native Super Jay, for an uptempo record reminding women with curves that no matter what their “Numberz” a.k.a measurements, they are the ideal type of woman and should be celebrated.

The Joseph Ngabo and and Disko Boogie-directed visual features appearances by a star-studded lineup including comedian Mike Epps, Omar Ray and Chico Benymon; along with buxom beauties Nina the Elite and Brook Westbrooks.

The new single is a taste of what’s to come on Marc’s upcoming project with the same title Numberz.

“I describe my music as the ‘New Classic.’ I make feel good music…big records like the Diddy & Mase era,” Marc explains. “My music isn’t a description; it’s a vibe. It’s my tone. I don’t sound like anyone. I’m just on my own wave. It’s like when you listen to the current trend, it’s in and out, because it’s only a song. What I bring to the table are records that are not connected to the trend, they are connected to an infinite sound – A sound with no expiration.””

