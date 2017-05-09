LeToya Luckett Visits ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Talks New Music, Acting Career, Destiny’s Child Days, More

LeToya Luckett is prepping her new album Back 2 Life (which arrives on May 12th), and the singer/actress is making her promo rounds. This morning (May 9th), she stopped by Power 105’s The Breakfast Club to talk about all she’s been up to.

During the 30 minute interview, she dished on her short engagement to Rob Hill and whether or not the breakup inspired the album, if she keeps in contact with the other former ladies of Destiny’s child and attending the Wearable Art Gala for Tina Knowles. She also dished on the probability if there will ever be a Destiny’s Child biopic and her dating life/what she looks for in a man.

Watch below: