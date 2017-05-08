NYC songstress Lea Anderson drops the socially-aware video for “Tell Me Yes.” The clip features old and recent footage of the social struggle of the the African American experience.

“The content is different from the songs on my EP, Pronounced Lee, but it describes the greatest heartbreak I’ve ever felt. My heart has never been so heavy and broken at the same time,” she explains. “The only way that I know how to heal is through song. I hope that this can help others more than it can help me. I want us to stay “woke” . . . to become united. . . and maybe. . . JUST maybe we can change the world this time.”

